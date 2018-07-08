JKR awaiting MoF’s approval to take over Petra Jaya Hospital construction works

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The severely delayed Petra Jaya Hospital project is now awaiting an approval from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to pave way for federal Public Works Department (JKR) to take over the remaining construction works.

Works Minister Baru Bian said the federal JKR had not take over the project since the MoF is in the midst of examining the entire project.

According to him, if the MoF finds any long delay or a breach of conditions in the awarded contract in the implementation of the mentioned project, it will amend and terminate the contract.

“Then (the project will be) given back to the ministry (of Works). For now, it has been sent back to MoF. It has not been given back to us yet,” he told a press conference held at a hotel here today.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he had no confidence in the contractor, Zecon Medicare Sdn Bhd, being able to meet the deadline, which is December this year.

The RM495 million project, which commenced in May 2013, was supposed to be completed last November, but was only 35.4 per cent completed up to June this year.

Dr Dzulkefly said his ministry had proposed to terminate the contractor and recommended for federal JKR to take over the responsibility.