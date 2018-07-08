Land Code amendment Bill among four bills to be tabled at DUN sitting

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is one of four bills that will be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting which starts tomorrow until July 18.

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar said the bill will introduce the concept of native territorial domain and usufructuary rights to cover the ‘pemakai menoa’ (territorial domain) and ‘pulau galau’ (communal forest reserve).

“The Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018 will be tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas with the first reading on July 10 (tomorrow) followed by the second and third readings on July 11,” he told a press conference after the state pre-council meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at PBB headquarters here today.

Apart from the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Asfia disclosed that the three other bills which will be tabled are Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill, 2018, Supplementary Supply (2018) Bill, 2018, and Oil Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

He said both the Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill, 2018 and Supplementary Supply (2018) Bill, 2018 will be tabled by Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh with the first reading on July 10 while the second and third readings will be on July 12.

“The Oil Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2018 will be tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan with the first, second and third readings on July 10,” he added.

Asfia also noted that four motions will be tabled at the eight-day DUN Sitting which were filed from two elected representatives namely Pelawan assemblyman David Wong Kee Woan and Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon.

“Pelawan assemblyman David Wong filed two motions, the first of which is on the amendment of the land code for automatic and unconditional renewal of land leases whereas the second motion is for concession of state road and maintenance.”

As for Dr Ting’s two motions, he revealed that the elected representative is seeking to remove the restriction of cement monopoly market in the state as well as for the state government to provide a fair fund for all elected state representatives in Sarawak.

Asfia also pointed out that a total of 380 questions seeking for 299 oral replies and 80 written replies will be presenting during the sitting.

“Both oral and written replies were received from 50 honourable members of the august house with the Chief Minister’s Department receiving the highest number of questions at 68,” he said, adding that one question has been rejected.

Also present during the press conference were Deputy DUN Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala.