Ministry seeks collaborations to raise public awareness of importance of using child safety seats in vehicles

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Community, Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development seeks collaborations to increase awareness of the importance of using child safety seats in vehicles.

Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said more needs to be done to educate parents and carers about the importance and benefits of child safety seats or booster seats to protect infants and children from road traffic injuries.

“In New Zealand, it’s mandatory for every infant and young child to be kept in booster seats suitable for their age, weight, and height at the back passenger seats and not in the front (seat) of car,” she said when launching the First Baby Travel Safe Campaign organised by Mummycare at CityOne Megamall yesterday.

“You are not allowed to carry them in your arms or seated on your laps. Statistics show that in the event of an accident, even 7km away, adults will not be able to protect the child from harm’s way and they could get thrown out of the car.”

She called on parents to get a suitable child safety seat based on age and growth development.

“So as a child grows, you will need to upgrade the seats,” she explained.

Fatimah also hopes to collaborate with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to raise awareness of using seatbelts, especially for older children who no longer need booster seats.

She highlighted a study by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research, which showed adults do not have the strength to protect children from being thrown to the front or back of the car when an accident occurs.

“Children not kept in booster seats and fastened with their seat belts are at risk of injury or death,” she added.

During the event, certified Child Passenger Safety Malaysia technicians checked the vehicles of participating parents to see if they were using suitable child safety seats according to their child’s age, weight, height, and development; whether the seat was installed correctly and facing the right direction; as well as if the harness was used correctly.