OMO58 to be amended in DUN

CM: Amendment of Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 to be tabled in Assembly, formation of GPS to safeguard Sarawak’s future

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said all oil companies operating in Sarawak must comply with the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 (OMO58) to ensure that Sarawak’s rights are not denied.

“We will bring OMO58 to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Conference next week to be tabled and amended according to current needs,” he added.

He was speaking at the ‘Aidilfitri Open House with the Chief Minister’ which was jointly organised by Miri Malay Welfare Trust Board (LAKMM) and Gabungan Kesatuan-Kesatuan Islam Miri at Miri Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Sarawak has the power of regulation over its oil and gas and is capable of managing its own oil downstream industry, he asserted.

On another matter, Abang Johari explained that the recent formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) after cutting off ties from the Barisan Nasional (BN) was to safeguard the future of Sarawak.

“Sarawak will not be able to defend the eroded rights in the Malaysian Agreement (MA) 1963 if it is still with BN,” he said.

He added that the framework of cooperation in BN could not provide a platform to defend Sarawak’s rights.

“Under BN’s rule, we must cling to the decisions made by the BN leadership, often based in Kuala Lumpur. We have to follow and abide with what Kuala Lumpur has to say. If in parliament there is a parliamentary whip (to ensure party discipline) and if laws made in parliament conflict with our law or our will, then sometimes, the ‘parliamentary whip’ will be used,” the Chief Minister said further .

“As members in the group, we cannot resist as the parliamentary whips direct us to comply with their decision.”

Therefore, he added, the parties set up in Sarawak have decided to leave the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Also present at yesterday’s event were his wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Women and Family Development Assistant Minister Rosey Yunus, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, LAKMM chairman Dato Abdillah Abdul Rahim and Miri Malay Association chairman Radzali Alision.