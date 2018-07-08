PH to meet on choice of Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A Pakatan Harapan high level meeting will be held in the near future to decide the final list of candidates as Dewan Rakyat Speaker to be proposed to Parliament, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PKR president, said the initial list of candidates from the party had been submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for review.

“We have indeed hold the meeting today and will meet among the Pakatan Harapan at the highest level, after which we will make a decision because the proposed names for speaker is needed before the opening of Parliament within another one week,” she said when met by reporters at the Kajang state constituency’s Aidilfitri open house here today.

The first meeting of the Dewan Rakyat will be officiated by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V on July 17. – Bernama