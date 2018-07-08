PKR elected reps to object Land Code amendment Bill if not in line with court’s decision

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Ba Kelalan assemblyman and Works Minister Baru Bian says he and his Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members of the august House will object to the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018, if the draft is not in line with the court’s decision.

At a news conference today, he said he could not reveal what the draft would be but he was hoping that the Bill that would be tabled during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be in consistent with the court’s decision.

“I will not tell you now but I think the draft is there. I will just mention it here that the draft is not in line or not consistent with the decision of the court as far as pemakai menoa and pulau galau are concerned,” he said at a hotel here.

Baru, who has been championing for the rights of Native Customary Rights (NCR) landowners, said the draft was something that was far from what they expected.

He said he thought that the state government would withdraw the draft since there had been objections from various quarters on the ground.

“We will wait till Tuesday whether they are still continuing with it. If they do, you can expect a fiery and active debate on the proposed amendment,” added Baru.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development is expected to table the Bill on Tuesday.

This coming DUN sitting is fixed for July 9-18.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will grace the official opening ceremony tomorrow.