Sibu delegation delivers UCA resolutions to Finance Minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu United Chinese Association (UCA) presented a five-point resolution to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng during their visit to Putrajaya last week.

The resolutions included matters pertaining to the Ministries of Finance, Education, Transport, Communication and Multimedia.

The 10-member UCA delegation was led by its president Ngieng Ping Sing and included advisors Hii Sui Cheng and Ying Yieng Chai, deputy president Lau Kim Foo, vice presidents Teo King Hin and Dato Hong Tak Lam, secretary Ting Jack Sing, vice-treasurer Yong King Sung and Dr Yong King Hwa.

Among the resolutions were the setting up of Sarawak local banks; matters on tax reforms; sale and service tax for shipbuilding, ship repair, marine and overhaul services; removal of the 75 per cent foreign currency exchange policy and the institutionalisation of grants to Chinese schools.

The delegates also asked for opportunities for capable contractors to tender government projects, matters on religion, the establishment of Sibu Entrepreneurs Incubation

Centre, the process in recognising the Unified Examinations Certificate, blueprint on mother tongue education and matters relating to the primary schools.

Other matters were related to teacher training institutes in Miri, Rajang and Kota Samaran, international flights to Sibu, cabotage policy, traffic problems in Sibu, wifi services and matters relating to medical, dentistry and pharmacy degrees from China and Taiwan.