SMK St Joseph to hold annual e-waste collection on July 14

KUCHING: SMK St Joseph will be holding its Annual E-Waste Recycling Collection on July 14 from 10am to 3pm at the school’s car park in front of Tan Sri William Tan Auditorium.

According to a publicity release, various e-waste collected would be sent to a recycling centre to be repurposed or properly disposed to help alleviate and ameliorate environment pollution contributed by electronic waste.

The project vice president Victoria Leong said that an estimated 50 million tonnes of e-waste were generated annually worldwide at an increasing rate of 4 per cent every year. However, only a mere 12.5 per cent of e-waste actually gets recycled.

E-waste can be defined as discarded or obsolete electronic or electrical devices. This includes home appliances, entertainment devices and communication devices which contain toxic substances including lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury.

The public is encouraged to bring along unwanted or obsolete electronics such as CPUs, televisions and hard drives, as well as electrical appliances such as air conditioners, rice cookers and washing machines, in exchange for vouchers from partnering companies, such as McDonald’s, on a first come first serve basis.