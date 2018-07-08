SUPP Dudong branch passes five resolutions during EGM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Five resolutions have been passed during the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong Branch Extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held at its premises in Aman Road here today.

According to its chairman Wong Ching Yong, for the first resolution, out of 165 votes casted, 136 voted to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) and 26 voted to stay in BN. There were three spoil votes.

For second resolution, out of 165 votes, 87 voted for SUPP to be independent and 87 voted for SUPP to join GPS. There were also three spoil votes.

“For the third resolution, SUPP should only join GPS with four conditions,” he told a press conference at the branch’s premises after the EGM.

Deputy chairman of SUPP Dudong branch, Kelvin Kong was among those in attendance.

Wong explained that SUPP, Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), the only four founder component parties should be equal partners in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

GPS, he said, should implement one party one vote system whereby each vote carries equal weight.

There should be no further admission of any other politic party unless the proposed admission/application is unanimously agreed upon before a decision can be made, he said.

“Major issues and matters involving the government policies, measures including the important positions in government agencies and matters affecting the interests of Sarawak and the four component parties should be agreed to mutually before a decision can be made.

“No component party of GPS should contest more than half of the state and parliamentary seats in any state/or parliamentary elections,” he stated.

Wong said GPS should accept the candidates recommended by each component party for state/general elections and the final decision on candidacy lies with the respective component party.

He said the administration of the natural resources, land matters and award of government projects should be managed with transparency and fairness for instance, open tender.

Moreover, Wong said the intake and composition of civil servants should reflect the multiracial characteristics of Sarawak and promotion should be based on meritocracy.

On the fourth resolution, he said by Sept 30, all the existing posts throughout Sarawak in local councils, government agencies and posts of community leaders which are still held by UPP members should be replaced by persons recommended by SUPP.

Touching on the final resolution, Wong said Dayak cadres and party members played a pivotal role in many elections for the past decades.

“The branch hereby proposes that the SUPP constitution and rules be amended so as to create two secretary-general (SG) posts; one post of the SG be a Chinese comrade and the other be a Dayak comrade,” he pointed out.

He added he would present the resolutions to the SUPP’s annual delegates conference to be held in Kuching this month.