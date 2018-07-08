S’wak govt to finance MCC city hall project – CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Resort City is going to have the new administration centre for the Miri City Council (MCC).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when officiated the 13th Miri City Anniversary Celebration at Meritz Hotel on Saturday has granted the MCC’s wish to finance its city hall project.

Abang Johari said the state government will look for fund to ensure the city hall project for MCC can be realised within next two years.

“This city hall project would be another new icon for Miri and this is my contribution to this city.

“I hope that you (MCC) able to celebrate the 15th Miri City Anniversary Celebration at the new city hall in the year of 2020.”

In addition to the city hall project, he also agreed to finance the giant lettering signage project for Miri which will be built on the top of Canada Hill which he described as a perfect place overlooking the whole city scenery from the hill.

Also present were the chief minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam, Miri mayor Adam Yii and other dignitaries.