‘S’wak to continue working closely with PH’

SIBU: The Sarawak government will continue to work closely with the federal government helmed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to ensure that the former would progress and achieve its vision of becoming a high-income economy by 2030.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said despite the change in the nation’s political landscape after the recent 14th general election, Sarawak government would continue to serve Sarawakians.

“I hope that the World Chinese Federation (WCF), the Sibu Businesswomen Association (SBA), all the NGOs (non-governmental organisations) would continue to work together with Sarawak government in bringing the state to greater heights,” he spoke during the ‘Sibu All-Community Charity’ gala dinner at a hotel here on Friday.

He represented Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the event, which was jointly hosted by WCF and SBA.

Meanwhile Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, said Sibu today is not the same as it was 30 years ago, in that the town has developed tremendously and contributed significantly to the progress in Sarawak over the years.

“If you took around, all the major business operations in Sarawak were founded in Sibu such as KTS Group, Rimbunan Hjiau and WTK.

“Sibu can proudly claim to be the heartland of the shipbuilding industry of Malaysia, where more than 40 shipyards are located in Sibu. In the whole of Malaysia, there are about 100 shipyards – 60 of them (are) in Sarawak.

“Some of the vessels made in Sibu have been exported to Australia, Singapore, the Middle East and Europe,” he stated.

Awang Tengah also said under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) master plan, Tanjung Manis is to be developed as the halal hub – a plan that would benefit Sibu and the central region of Sarawak.

The Sarawak government, he said, has approved an area covering 150 acres slated for the development of Sibu Industrial Park.

He added that approval had also been given by Sarawak government to expand Rantau Panjang Industrial Park by 250 acres to cater for the shipbuilding industry.

According to him, currently the upgrading works under Rantau Panjang Phase 1 are on-going and expected to reach completion by the end of the year.

Meanwhile on WCF, Awang Tengah said the federation speaks volume for the Chinese of various professions and business ventures and in this regard, he hoped that WCF would continue to serve the community and contribute to nation-building.

On SBA, he said the association clearly shows the significant roles played by women – many of whom are now involved in socio-economic activities, holding various professions and running many business ventures.

“Now, we have a woman deputy prime minister. For that matter, even in my ministry (Industrial and Entrepreneur Development) there are more women officers than men, particularly at management level,” he added.

Later, Awang Tengah announced grant contribution of RM60,000 for the charity event.

Another grant contribution of RM20,000 was also made by Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, who is also Assistant Minister of E-Commerce.

WCF president Dato Sri Dr Francis Fong and SBA president Jamie Tiew were among those present.

In her remarks, Tiew said the event aimed to raise funds for the betterment and enhancement of women, children and youths of the community.

“It is the association’s long-term vision to establish a home for single mothers, young mothers, homeless women and children, and provide them with a halfway house while they are in transition.

“The association further seeks to help these socially disadvantaged groups to be self-reliant through the different training programmes that have already been established,” she added.