‘UPP to carefully examine suggestions’

SIBU: The United People’s Party (UPP) will carefully examine suggestions for a name change and rebranding, said president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said the central leadership feels any such move should not be done in haste.

“We will, if agreed by the delegates, set up a taskforce to look into the proposal of changing our party’s name and giving it a new logo. If need be, we can call a special extraordinary delegates conference to make the decision,” he said during UPP’s second triennial delegates conference here yesterday.

Wong explained that the party was founded on the basis it should reflect the racial composition of Sarawak in order to be effective politically.

“Whether UPP or subsequently a changed entity, we will always make the multiracial principle to be our party’s strength and we will always condemn chauvinism and parochialism. We will nurture a united front of all races in our party,” he said.

Wong said UPP could be modestly proud of its accomplishments since its inception.

“Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that we have acquired a maturity and a standing far beyond our age.

“We, UPP, would like to pledge our full support to the newly-formed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of (Chief Minister) Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari (Tun Openg).

“Recently, our five YBs and secretary-general George Lo met with him and talked about the role of UPP and the direction we will be heading for. I, on behalf of UPP, would like to thank our Chief Minister for his guidance and understanding,” he said.

He also pledged UPP’s support for efforts to wrest back what is due to Sarawak, particularly oil and gas resources.

“We, UPP, would also like to appeal to the federal leadership to consider favourably giving back to the state the rights which are due,” he said.

Wong said he also met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and delivered a letter of congratulations, which assured him of UPP’s support and cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Dr Mahathir’s nation-building efforts.

During a press conference, Lo said UPP is looking into rebranding now that it has decided not to go further with the memorandum of understanding with the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“Our rebranding exercise will emphasise that on a multiracial nature and move away from the context that we are a Chinese-based party,” he said.

Lo estimated the exercise would take about six months.

“The rebranding will require the amendment of our party’s constitution, which will require a special delegates conference.

“We hope that the taskforce can come back to the delegates conference in about six months’ time,” he said, adding the presidential council comprising himself and all five UPP assemblymen would be part of the taskforce.

On whether the party would join GPS, Lo replied, “At this point in time, we do not know the structure and set-up of GPS.

“There is no official invitation from GPS. So we are keeping our options open. We remain as an independent party.”

Among those present were deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil; senior vice-presidents Datuk Tiong Thai King, Ranum Mina, Datuk Janet Lau, and Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa; as well as Central Women’s deputy executive advisor Suzanne Lee.