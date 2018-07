Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: About 200 were made homeless after their houses at Kampung Sarip, Jalan Silam razed in early morning fire, this morning.

District Fire and Rescue Department Chief, Daren John said his department received a distress call at 1.06am.

The department confirmed that 30 houses were destroyed in the incident. Fortunately, no casualty reported in the incident.