22 RTP projects for Bekenu this year

MIRI: Twenty-two Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects worth RM2.95 million will be implemented in Bekenu constituency this year.

Assistant Minister for Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus said the projects involved improving facilities at longhouses, villages and schools in the constituency.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, said the implementation of the projects would help ease problems face by the people in the affected areas who needed the facilities and utilities.

Local contractors have been appointed to implement the projects, she said during a meeting with representatives of longhouses, villagers and schools here recently.

According to Rosey, many of the projects involved upgrading and construction of concrete drains and retaining walls in the villages and longhouses.

Other projects included upgrading classrooms in SMK Suai, re-roofing of SMK Bekenu, construction of a gallery block at SMK Subis and Rumah Mentali community hall upgrade.

“These RTP projects will benefit the people in the affected areas and as a wakil rakyat for Bekenu, I will from time to time monitor the development progress of these projects to ensure they are completed on schedule,” Rosey assured.