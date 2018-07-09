870 hectares rice crops threatened by failure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BATULICIN, S Kalimantan: About 870 hectares of farmer’s rice crops in Tanah Bumbu District, South Kalimantan, are threatened by harvest failures due to flooding, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of the Tanah Bumbu Agriculture Agency Setia Budi in Batulicin, Sunday, said that the farmers’ rice crops are spread in Kusan Hilir, Satui, Kusan Hulu, Karang Bintang, and Batulicin sub-districts.

“Of the 870 hectares of rice crops under threat of harvest failure divided into 200 hectares of newly planted rice fields have been approximately one week old, and the remaining rice crops are ready for harvest about 670 hectares,” he said.

He explained that almost 15 days the intensity of rain in Tanah Bumbu is very high. The lower rice fields are easily inundated in the rain.

Approximately 200 hectares of newly planted rice fields is likely to decay and die from submerged water.

However, the rice crops that are ready for harvest are some can be saved by way of the divide and some can not be saved due to the decaying rice.