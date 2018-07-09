Army operations on border ensure national security

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Army operations on the Malaysian border during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration have been successful with many arrests and seizures.

Chief of Army General Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim said checks of daily operations in the area found many illegal immigrants, especially Bangladeshis arrested.

Zulkiple said operations also seized a variety of goods that were attempted to be smuggled in and out of the country.

“I have visited and it is proven that soldiers on duty at the borders are always vigilant even before and during the festive seasons,” he said without specifying successful arrests and seizure statistics.

He was speaking to reporters at an Aidilfitri celebration at the Wardieburn Camp in Setapak here yesterday.

Zulkiple said members of the army who were involved in overseas operations such as the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) team in Lebanon and Mindanao, Philippines also carried out their responsibilities well.

Earlier, the Aidilfitri organised by the army was attended by more than 6,000 soldiers and family members.

Present at the event were Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin and wife Puan Sri Rusnah Abdul Rahman.

At the event, the Army also feted and donated raya money to more than 100 children of the Malaysian Armed Forces Orphan Tahfiz School from Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi. — Bernama