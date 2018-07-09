Bersatu coming to S’wak on their own will – Baru

KUCHING: The news of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) spreading its wings to Sarawak has nothing to do with the competency of state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, who is the newly-minted Works Minister, dismissed talks that the presence of Bersatu in the state is to help Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak win the next state election, expected to be held by 2021.

“I don’t think it is a question whether we are competent or not. Bersatu has declared that they are coming to Sarawak, that is their own prerogative and no one can stop any party establishing in any state in the country.

“We leave that as it is, whether they will be establishing or opening a branch or going all over the state. Time will tell us,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman pointed out that Bersatu would have to collaborate with the state PH if it were to set foot in Sarawak.

“If they are coming in and since they are our coalition (party) in federal, they are expected to work together with PH Sarawak.

“For us (PKR) now, we are quite established as we have been in the state for so many years. PH has won at the federal level. In that context, we are moving in the right direction in politics,” he said.

Baru asserted that it now boiled down to people at the grassroots level to realise the change of political landscape that had taken place in the country.

He said Sarawakians from all strata of society particularly those residing in the rural areas had to understand the new political landscape and development of politics in the country.

As such, he called upon party members to “move on the ground and share this new development with our people”.

“My emphasis is, for the first time, we have changed the federal government. Our people in the rural areas are not certain, they are not confident or even not aware that we have changed the government,” he said.

Baru opined that some might be a little confused since the state government is still under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) while the federal government has been taken over by PH.

He believes that the rural folk would change their mindset if they become clear of the current political scenario.

“So go to the ground and share with them. Tell them ‘Look, you can change your government and you can change your representative’.

“I think that would be the message I would like my (PKR) members to bring to rural areas in Sarawak,” he said.

On the appointment of senator, Baru appealed to their leaders at the federal level to consider, select and appoint Sarawakians to assume the portfolio.

“It is the prerogative of the leadership of this (PH) government. I cannot tell you (journalists) who should be there. We can only hope our recommendation will be accepted.”

Asked how many names had been submitted, he said: “We will not tell you how many names. If you ask me how many are interested, of course so many people are interested.”

He added: “Whatever it is, we do have qualified people that should be taken in. But we leave it to the leaders to make the choice.”