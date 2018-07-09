Car-lorry collision claims life of rear passenger

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A man was killed after the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry at KM133 Sibu-Bintulu Road on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Andrew Buat, 27, of Rumah Bungkong in Nanga Jugam, Julau.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident happened around 5.15pm when Andrew and five others, including three children, were travelling from Bintulu to Sibu.

“Initial investigation indicated the lorry had exited from the shoulder of the right side of the road and crossed over to the left side of the road.

“The car driver, a 29-year-old woman, was initially able to avoid the lorry but the front of the heavy vehicle came into contact with the rear right side of the car where the deceased was seated,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that Andrew died at the scene from serious head injuries and his body was sent to Mukah Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The car’s other passengers were referred to Bintulu Hospital for medical attention. The lorry driver has lodged a report over the incident and his vehicle was detained to assist in the investigation,” said Alexson.

Police have classified the matter under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.