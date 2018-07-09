CM applauds Tabung Haji’s effort in organizing pilgrimage courses

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal applauded the commitment and initiative of Tabung Haji to organize pilgrimage courses for those going for pilgrimage.

He said this is because knowledge on hajj is important in the quest for a haj pilgrimage. With knowledge on the haj pilgrimage, pilgrims will be able to perform the worship more confidently without hesitation.

Shafie, who was represented by Minister of Law and Native Affairs Datuk Haji Aidi Moktar at the Haji Season 1439 Hijrah Course at Al-Kauthar Mosque yesterday, said as a reverence of Malaysia we have to be grateful for the existence of Tabung Haji which is an excellent Islamic organization especially in the care of the pilgrim every year.

He said since Tabung Haji was established, it has proven its ability to manage the pilgrimage of the nation’s Muslims, while providing comfort and convenience to pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage in the Holy Land. Haji management operated by Tabung Haji is comprehensive, efficient and organized and always received praise from foreign countries.

He also advised the pilgrims to always take care of their own health even in the bustle of doing good in the Holy Land, the health aspect needs to be emphasized. If you have any health problems, go to Tabung Haji clinics in Mecca or Medina for treatment.

A total 1,225 pilgrims from Sabah out of which 550 are from the East Coast will be performing the Haj this season.