DAP reps pledge checks and balances

KOTA KINABALU: Despite being backbenchers, Democratic Action Party (DAP) representatives for the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary, Likas and Luyang state seats have pledged to do their level best to act as checks and balances in the State Legislative Assembly and Parliament.

Although they are backbenchers, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said he and his colleagues, namely Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe and Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt, would continue to do their best not only in addressing public complaints, but also as checks and balances in the State Legislative Assembly and Parliament.

Chan said he would continue to voice out constructive criticism in the Parliament.

He also promised to push for the pledges made during the election, including the 20 per cent oil royalty for Sabah and implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Even though we are not picked as important persons in the executive branch, we can still play an important role in the legislative branch,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

“It does not mean that we as backbenchers cannot do anything.

“We can still play the role differently than our colleagues who serve as ministers or assistant ministers,” he explained.

Chan has vowed to provide quality service despite a significant reduction of allocation for MPs from RM6 million yearly during the previous administration to RM700,000 this year.

He said MPs have received the RM700,000 allocation from the Prime Minister’s Department to be spent from May to December this year.

“Although the allocation has been significantly reduced, the new government will not deliver discounted service.

We hope to maintain our service quality,” he said at a press conference at Gaya Street here yesterday.

In the spirit of transparency, Chan disclosed that RM200,000 out of the RM700,000 would be used for office expenses, RM100,000 for welfare and natural disasters relief, RM200,000 for Kota Kinabalu MP office’s programmes and to subsidize or support non-governmental organizations (NGOs), while the remaining RM200,000 will be used on small infrastructure projects in the constituency.

He said his service centre would not be handling the infrastructure projects per se.

Chan said he could recommend projects that needed to be done to Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the latter would call tenders for the projects.

He hoped members of the public could provide suggestions on necessary small infrastructure projects for the constituency via email to [email protected]

On another note, Chan said his mobile service centre would operate at Gaya Street on every first Sunday of the month, followed by Foh Sang, Dah Yeh Villa and Lido on the second, third and fourth Sundays respectively.

He also welcomed the public to contact his chief liaison officer, Patrick Chia, at 012-833 6373, assistant liaison officer, Felix Chiang, at 019-820 0823 or liaison officer Pong Tin Fah at 019-899 3331 for any complaints or issues.

Additionally, Chan has appointed Leonard Hsing, former DAP Tanjung Aru MP in 1986 and Raymond Lin as his advisors.

Meanwhile, Luyang assemblyman, Phoong Jin Zhe, and Likas assemblyman, Tan Lee Fatt, said that they are still waiting for the State Government to inform them about the ADUN fund in order to set up their service centre and team.

“We urge our voters to remain patient. I pledge to set up a service centre in Foh Sang to provide service to the people,” Phoong said.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) representatives are currently operating at the old party office in Bundusan.