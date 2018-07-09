‘Donating blood spreads positive message’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan hopes to see more blood donation drives being carried out and for more donors to take part.

Speaking at a blood donation drive organised by Lions Club of Miri Mandarin and Moving Communities here on Saturday, Dr Chan – also Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri district chairman – said donating blood spreads a positive message to the community of the role played by each member in saving lives.

“By taking part, either by organising such events or contributing blood, you have taken an active interest in the civic and social welfare of the community. These are good values that must the taught to the young ones too,” he said in his speech during the launching of the event.

The blood drive saw 86 of the 111 participants successfully donate blood. Twenty-eight of the successful donors were first-timers.

Dr Chan said as chairman of MRC Miri, he was overwhelmed and humbled to learn that Miri has recorded over 4,000 individual blood donors which he attributed to Mirians’ spirit of giving.

He added that about 70 per cent of all blood collected to replenish Miri Blood Bank comes from mobile blood donations.

Meanwhile, newly-elected president of Lions Club of Miri Mandarin, Lina Hu Choo Ling said that the positive response to Saturday’s event has encouraged them to organise more community-based events.

She revealed they are in the midst of working on a fundraising project to help raise funds for Miri Dialysis Centre as well as a school compound beautification project.

Also present at the launching were Parveen Kaur, who represented Moving Communities, and the society’s patron Datuk Lorna Chan.

According to Parveen, Moving Communities was set up as a multi-racial women’s team whose objective, among many others, is to collaborate with people and organisations here to contribute to Miri’s social development.