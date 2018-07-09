Education Ministry to carry out holistic study on recognition of UEC

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARANG: The Education Ministry will carry out a holistic study before making a decision on whether to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), said its Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said the ministry would also take into account the views of all quarters as well as the interests of Bahasa Melayu as the national language and the impact of the recognition.

Maszlee said although there had been calls for the UEC to be recognised as one of the public universities’ entry

requirements, the ministry would not be hasty in making any decision.

“(Although) UEC (recognition) is among the promises made in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto, we need to take into account the views of various parties and (the interests) of Bahasa Melayu and national harmony. I will meet with various stakeholders including those who champion the national language,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Seberang Marang here yesterday.

The UEC is issued to graduates of Chinese independent high schools.

Meanwhile, commenting on the case involving a teacher who allegedly molested his students, Maszlee said the ministry viewed the matter seriously and would not compromise with any staff involved in misconduct.

He also urged teachers, parents as well as students to come forward and lodge reports on the incident.

On Saturday, social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi through his Facebook account revealed the teacher’s alleged vile acts which he claimed have been known since April. — Bernama