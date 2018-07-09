Elderly couple die in early morning fire affecting 3 shops

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JOHOR BAHRU: An elderly married couple was burnt to death when they were trapped in a fire involving three shops in Sungai Rengit, Pengerang, near Kota Tinggi, early yesterday morning.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Assistant Superintendent Mohd Fadli Ismail said the hardware shop worker, Chong Chin Sin, 71, and his wife, Tan Ah Yeng, 70, who both lived on the premises, perished in the fire which was reported at 3.45am.

Mohd Fadli said eight firemen in a fire engine rushed to the scene of the blaze, which they found involved a motorcycle repair shop, a hardware shop and a store selling televisions.

“It could not be ascertained from which shop the fire had started, however, three vehicles, two vans and a Volvo car were damaged in the fire,” he said, here yesterday.

Firefighting operations at the three wooden shops, built more than 50 years ago, was still ongoing.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses are still being investigated, he said. — Bernama