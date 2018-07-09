Evening fire claims life of disabled man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A disabled man died yesterday evening after a fire broke out at a house in Taman Putri, Bandar Baru Semariang here.

The remains of 64-year-old Shayifuddin Loh Abdullah was recovered by firefighters inside a bedroom during the operation to put out the fire.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 1 chief Gregory Kurung Suwen said the department received a distress call regarding the incident at 6.25pm after neighbours spotted smoke coming from the single-storey terrace house.

“The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom where the victim had been resting. He was alone in the house at the time as his daughter was still at work,” he said, adding about 30 per cent of the house was damaged by the fire.

Kurung disclosed that personnel from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were involved in the operation, taking about 15 minutes to douse the flames.

“We were able to stop the fire before it could spread to the adjacent structures,” he said.

The victim’s remains were handed over to police and sent to Sarawak General Hospital.