Fire damages section of courier service office

KUCHING: A courier service office at Jalan Batu Lintang, near Kuching Water Board (KWB) was partially damaged by fire yesterday.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said the department received a report at 10.29am.

A team of firefighters from Batu Lintang fire station was deployed to the scene, assisted by personnel from Padungan fire station.

Upon arrival firefighters found the counter at the lower ground floor of the two-storey commercial building was 20 per cent damaged by fire.

The fire was brought under control at 10.44am and the fire was fully put out at 10.49am.

No injuries and casualties were reported during the incident. The operation ended at 10.50am.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.