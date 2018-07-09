Formation of GPS in line with S’wakians’ aspirations – Taib

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) by leaders in the state government is in line with the aspirations of the people of Sarawak.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said the newly formed coalition will provide a solid foundation for the state government in championing for the rights and autonomy of the state.

“I believe that GPS can become a strong and solid political coalition that can unite the people for the well-being and progress of Sarawak,” he said in his address during the opening of the 18th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting held at DUN Complex here today.

The Head of State also expressed his confidence that GPS will serve as an important platform to claim Sarawak’s rights from the federal government in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution.

“I therefore urge the federal government to give their sincere cooperation to the state government to achieve this goal.”

Taib is also optimistic that the state government will be able to manage the state’s natural resources well particularly oil and gas to ensure that the people in the state can benefit from them.

“I am pleased that the efforts towards managing these resources effectively and sustainably have been implemented.

“I believe that enforcement of laws such as the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 and Gas Distribution Ordinance 2016 will ensure that Sarawak’s valuable oil and gas resources are well established for the future of the people of Sarawak.”

On that matter, he said the establishment of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) is in line with the state government’s efforts to manage the development of the oil and gas industry in the state.

“This is in line with Sarawak’s aspiration to become the region’s leading oil and gas industry hub and collaborate with Petronas for the interest of the country, in particular Sarawak.

“Therefore, I call on for the rights of Sarawak borders especially maritime borders to be maintained and safeguarded. This is crucial so as to ensure that valuable natural resources such as oil and gas at Sarawak waters be developed and managed for the benefit and prosperity of the state,” he emphasised.

Earlier in his speech, Taib also took the opportunity to congratulate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his appointment as the seventh prime minister of Malaysia.

“I am confident that with his vast experience in economy, politics and social, Malaysia will continue to progress and prosper towards Vision 2020,” he said and expressed optimism that under Mahathir’s leadership, the federal government will continue to implement programmes and projects in Sarawak for the well-being of the people.

He also congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) on winning the 14th General Election and forming a new federal government.

He hoped that with the mandate given by the people to the PH federal government, the country and citizens will continue to receive benefits in terms of development and prosperity.