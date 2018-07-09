Four boys extracted from cave in good health – Health Minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANGKOK: The first four boys extracted from Tham Luang cave in a rescue operation on Sunday are reportedly in good health while thorough medical check-ups are planned for all of them, Thai News Agency (TNA) reported Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, as saying.

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Jessada Chokdamrongsuk on Monday morning met with the head of the provincial public health to follow up on the evaluation of the boys’ health after they arrived at hospital.

The boys are being treated in separate sterile rooms at the Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Laboratory tests will be conducted for detailed health check-ups as part of precautionary measures as they may be at risk of developing diseases associated with caves.

Thirteen international cave divers and five members of the Thai Navy SEAL unit are in the team to bring the boys out. About 90 divers are involved in the rescue operation. – Bernama