Four killed, one breaks leg in Tawau as car plows into them

TAWAU: Three men and a student were killed and another man broke his left leg when a car plowed into them at the parking area of BDC Commercial Centre (1 Arena) at Jalan Chong Thien Vun here early yesterday morning.

In the 1.15 am incident, the Toyota Vios car driven by a 34-year-old woman also rammed into a Toyota Hiace vehicle and two cars, namely a Perodua Bezza and a Perodua Myvi.

Tawau District Police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said initial investigations revealed the incident was due to the negligence of the woman, who was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the woman, who also sustained injuries, was heading to Jalan Tiku from Tawau town but lost control of her car upon reaching Jalan Chong Thien Vun after the Kubota roundabout and skidded into the opposite direction, ramming the three vehicles and several people there,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Fadil said the dead were identified as salesman Hiew Nyuk Wei, 30, Clarence Wong Vun Kit, 21, student Dickson Lim Kien Shing, 16, and private company worker Chong Wei Can, 21, while shopkeeper Chin Guan Xiong, 20, suffered a broken left leg.

He said the victims’ bodies were sent to Tawau Hospital for post mortem while the two injured were also brought to the same hospital for treatment.

Fadil said the woman driver had been detained by police and the case was being investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death or injury to others.

If found guilty, she is liable to be jailed for not less than three years and not more than 10 years and fined not less than RM8,000 and not more than RM20,000 upon conviction.

She will be brought to the Tawau High Court today for remand application.