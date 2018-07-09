Fujifilm debuts first Wonder Photo Shop in Penang

KUCHING: Fujifilm Malaysia this week unveiled its first Wonder Photo Shop in Penang, making it the fourth concept store of its kind for the ultimate photo printing and brand experience in Malaysia, alongside three other Wonder Photo Shops at Sunway Pyramid, Plaza Shah Alam and Isetan, Lot 10.

Located at Queensbay Mall, the latest Wonder Photo Shop in the country aims to celebrate Malaysians’ love for photography and offer them the opportunity to experience an engaging and interactive retail space with Fujifilm’s state-of-the-art products and services to meet the aesthetic taste of discerning customers especially the youth.

According to a recent Fujifilm research, the younger generation are passionate about exploring their creativity to print their photos and organising them in a fun and imaginative manner.

As part of its commitment to spread the joy of photo developing, Fujifilm’s Wonder Photo Shop enables customers to discover the wonder of photography and learn how they can bring their favourite photos from smartphones and cameras to life by printing, personalising, decorating and framing their image creations based on their personal preferences and artistic palate.

“Wonder Photo Shop encourages customers to discover new ways to enjoy their photos by transferring the beautiful internal to eternal memories and make that perfect stories for them and their loved ones. All these could be done quickly and seamlessly via the Fujifilm SPD Photo Transfer App which can be linked to any printer — and printed at their convenience and pleasure.

“Penang is renowned for its food, culture, art, architecture and diversity. It is a paradise for everyone who wishes to find artistic joy and appreciate the beauty offered by the state. We hope that the launch of the newest Wonder Photo Shop in Penang will inspire customers especially in the Northern Region to try out the facilities and services at the store to create memorable prints and share them with their family and friends,” said Fujifilm Malaysia managing director, Fumiaki Sato at the launch.

“The Wonder Photo Shop puts the customer at the heart of the experience and provides a wonderful place for customers to unlock their creativity and develop a refreshing perspective on photo printing. Fujifilm has been catering to the needs and demands of Malaysians for the past 26 years and we are confident that our latest Wonder Photo Shop will strengthen our presence in the country,” he added.

The Wonder Photo Shop features various attractions including the Wonder Print Station, Instax Corner, X-Series X-Perience and the Creative Corner. The Wonder Print Station consists of quick print kiosks with connectivity to mobile devices.

This allows customers to connect their phone (or insert a memory card) where they can access and print photos instantly using a choice of different creative templates and photo accessories such as washi tape, photo albums, photo frames, and stickers.

The store also features a DIY lounge where in-house experts and guest presenters will lead workshops and events to provide inspiration and teach new techniques. Customers can share their creations through personalised photo products such as photo books, wall décor and printed keepsakes.

Fujiflm successfully established its first Wonder Photo Shop in Tokyo in February 2014. Due to the overwhelming response from the public, Fujifilm recently opened more Wonder Photo Shops in Barcelona, Toronto, Manila, Shanghai, Singapore and New York.