Increase patrols of Piasau Camp, Miri MP urges cops

MIRI: Several non-governmental organisations have voiced their worries on the safety condition of their respective premises at Piasau Camp here following an increase in the number of housebreaking cases in the area lately.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo said he has received a number of complaints regarding the issue and hopes the police will conduct frequent patrols particularly at the premises of the five associations based there.

“The associations based at Piasau Camp are Sarawak Government Pensioners Association (PPKS) Miri, Sarawak Society for the Disabled (POCS) Miri branch, Ex-Police Association (PBPM) Miri branch, Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Miri, and the Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) Miri.

“There is a need to enhance the safety of the area through frequent patrolling by police as I have also received reports of other types of cases apart from housebreaking,” he said when attending PPKS Miri’s Hari Raya open house at Piasau Camp yesterday.

Dr Teo added that he will forward the safety concerns of the associations to the police for further action.

Among those present at the open house were former Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang, who is PPKS Miri patron, and PPKS Miri chairman Dennin Fredericks.