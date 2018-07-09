Land Code amendment Bill will solve issues concerning ‘pemakai menoa’, ‘pulau galau’ – Uggah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to be tabled on Wednesday (July 11) at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting will solve issues concerning the ‘pemakai menoa’ (territorial domain) and ‘pulau galau’ (communal forest reserve).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas gave his assurance the state government is listening to the people and therefore has come up with the bill to solve the problem.

“The issue before us is that the problem is in regards to the territorial domain where ‘pemakai menoa’ and ‘pulau galau’ have been declared by the (Federal) Court as a custom but there’s no force of law.

“So our task is to resolve the issue and that is exactly what we are doing (through the bill),” he told reporters when met after attending the opening ceremony of the 18th DUN Sitting which was officiated by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at DUN Complex here today.

When pressed to divulge more concerning the bill, the Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister said, it’s best to wait until he tables the bill on the day itself.

However, he pointed out that the bill will be comprehensive and also inclusive to the Dayak community as well as Malays and Melanaus.

“The chief minister is very conscious of the issues and he has directed a committee to solve this problem.

“But how do we solve the problem? You wait for me to table the bill, otherwise I have nothing to table (on Wednesday),” he quipped.

On a word of advice from Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian on Sunday that there will be a fiery and active debate during the tabling of the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Uggah said he welcomed the opposition to debate with them.

“We welcome it. A lot of us are also fiery fighters,” he teased.