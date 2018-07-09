Land Code amendment will not contribute to diminishing of NCR – Uggah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The amendment on the Sarawak Land Code (SLC) involving native customary rights (NCR) over land – if passed during the current State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting – will not contribute to the diminishing of NCR.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, just because Section 5 of the Sarawak Land Code (SLC) which recognises the existence of the NCR, popularly known as Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau (PMPG) is to be amended, the Dayak community would still not lose their NCR.

On top of that, he said the NCR – under a new name – will be given the effect of force of law.

Speaking at the Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) 61st Anniversary dinner at a leading hotel here last night, Uggah allayed the fear of menbers of Dayak community by assuring them that the Sarawak government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is committed to resolve issues surrounding PMPG once and for all with the amendment on relevant provisions in the SLC.

Uggah said he will spell out in detail, particulars of the SLC amendment Bill on Wednesday (July 11) at this current State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“The Land Code amendment Bill will resolve issues on Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau which do not have force of law under the present Land Code. And the purpose of this amendment to the Land Code is to give the force of law to the custom of Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau,” he said.

Uggah pointed out that the Sarawak governent (under GPS) has no other intention but only out to make sure that issues surrounding PMPG are resolved.

Uggah who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president, said the amendment of the SLC is the much awaited event for the people, after all have been said and seen in the printed and social media.

He also pointed out that the GPS government has perfectly kept it promise when it said that the amendment Bill will be tabled in July, this year.

Uggah did not deny that many people have their own interest over the issue.

Pakatan Harapan has said that their state assemblymen will oppose the Bill when debating on it at the August House. They claimed to have detected some shortcomings in the Bill.