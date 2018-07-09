Mala Games 2018 kicks off in Miri

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Malaysia Association of Local Authorities (Mala) Games 2018 kicked-off in Miri City on Friday night.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said this is the first time a city in Sarawak was chosen to host the games, which will move to other cities in the country according to the events it would host.

For Miri, a total of 29 contingents are taking part in the bowling event which started on Friday.

“The teamwork that all of you have shown has made this year’s tournament a huge success for everyone.

“It is proven that teamwork teaches us how to get along with each other and work together to achieve a mutual goal,” said Dr Sim during the opening ceremony.

He hoped that the event will achieve the targeted objectives, especially to build teamwork among the local authorities and provide them with opportunities to create stronger ties while practising healthy lifestyle through sports.

“I hope that all local authorities will continue the tradition not only in sports, but also in daily life, full of integrity and responsibility, both inside and outside of the office,” he said.

Earlier, Miri mayor Adam Yii said, for Sarawak, the bowling events and Innovative and Creative Group Workshop (KIK) were held on Friday and Saturday.

He said the activities could promote collaboration and better understanding among all local authorities in Malaysia.

After Miri, the carrom and table tennis events will be held on Sept 8 and 9 in Johor hosted by Pasir Gudang Municipal Council, followed by 9-a-side football and netball events on Oct 5-7 in Perak with Ipoh City Council as host, while Kelantan Municipal Council will host the badminton events on Nov 15 to 16.

The dart, sepak takraw and golf events will be held on Nov 30 to Dec 2 at Negeri Sembilan with Port Dickson Municipal Council as host.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon and Mala president who is also Penang Mayor Yew Tung Seang.