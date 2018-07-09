Crime Sarawak 

Motorcyclist killed following head-on crash with SUV

Daryll Law

The aftermath of the fatal crash.

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was killed following a head-on crash with an sport utility vehicle (SUV) along Jalan Sultan Tengah, nearby the Santubong Bridge.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu when contacted yesterday said both vehicles were travelling in different lanes.

“The victim had been riding along Jalan Sultan Tengah towards Santubong on Sunday at 9.15pm.

“An SUV driven by a 55-year-old man from the opposite lane then entered the victim’s lane while overtaking a vehicle and collided head-on with the victim,” said Alexson.

Following the impact of  the crash Basir Malik, 40, from Kampung Buntal suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

