Najib settles remaining RM500,000 bail amount

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today paid up the remaining RM500,000 of his RM1 million bail amount over his case involving three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power relating to RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Two children of the Pekan MP, Nooryana Najwa and Norashman, paid the money, having arrived at 10.04 am at the Jalan Duta Courts Complex here. They were accompanied by Nooryana Najwa’s husband, Daniyar Kessibayev.

Nooryana Najwa and Norashman went straight to the Criminal High Court Registration Division on the first floor. Najib, 65, accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosman Mansor, arrived at 11.43 am and joined them in the office.

After the bail matter was settled, Najib emerged from the office and was handed RM489,166 from the ‘Tabung Solidariti Bebaskan Najib’ (Free Najib Solidarity Fund) by Najib Razak Solidarity Secretariat head Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii.

Soon after, Najib and Rosmah left in a white Toyota Vellfire MPV. Najib, looking cheerful, waved to several of his supporters who shouted ‘Allahuakhbar!’ (God is Great), ‘Hidup Najib’ (Love Live Najib) and ‘Bebaskan Najib’ (Free Najib).

Last Wednesday, Najib pleaded not guilty in the High Court to the four charges.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak allowed Najib bail of RM1 million cash and permitted him to pay the amount in instalments by today. He also set Aug 8 for the case management.

Norashman and Nooryana Najwa paid up RM500,000 last Wednesday and pledged to settle the remaining sum by 3 pm today.

Najib, on the first count, is accused of, as a public servant and agent, namely the Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Malaysia, Advisor Emeritus of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) and in those capacities entrusted with control of funds belonging to SRC International totalling RM4 billion, having committed CBT involving a sum of RM27 million.

He is accused of committing the offence at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group Building, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, here, between Dec 24, 2014, and Dec 29, 2014, and charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of up to 20 years and whipping and also a fine, if convicted.

On the second count, Najib is charged with, as the Prime Minister and Finance Minister with control over SRC funds totalling RM4 billion, having committed CBT involving RM5 million at the same place and during the same time frame.

On the third count, Najib is charged with, being the Prime Minister and Finance Minister entrusted with SRC-owned funds of RM4 billion, having committed CBT involving RM10 million at the same place between Feb 10, 2015, and March 2, 2015, according to the same section of the Penal Code.

On the fourth count, Najib is charged with, being a public official, namely the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia, having used his position to to commit bribery involving RM42 million when he participated or was involved in a decision on behalf of the Malaysian government to provide government guarantees for loans from the Retirement Fund Incorporated to SRC International amounting to RM4 billion.

He is accused of committing the bribery at the Prime Minister’s Office, Precinct 1, Putrajaya, Federal Territory of Putrajaya, between Aug 17, 2011, and Feb 8, 2012.

The charge, framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. – Bernama