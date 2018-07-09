Resolve technical problem at Sandakan integrated bus terminal – Stephen

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Health and Wellness Ministry has given the relevant parties three months to resolve the technical problem that caused the Integrated Bus Terminal here not to receive the Occupation Certificate (OC) to operate.

Its minister Stephen Wong, who is also Sandakan MP, said the timeframe was given to the three parties involved in the construction of the bus terminal, namely the Sandakan Municipal Council, consultants and contractors.

He said the bus terminal was built in 2013 and should have been ready within three years but its completion had been delayed three times until now.

“Construction work on the main building and site has been completed but still cannot be used as the OC has yet to be obtained.

“I want the three parties concerned to find ways and solutions. I give them three months to make sure the integrated bus terminal is operating and used by the public,” he told reporters when visiting the terminal here today.

The Sandakan Integrated Bus Terminal located on a 4.16-hectare site at Km 1, Jalan Lintas Utara was built at cost of RM25.2 million, including RM16.2 million allocation from the federal government and the rest from the state government.

Stephen, who is also Sabah DAP chairman, said residents in the district, especially those who depended on bus services as their main mode of transportation, were anxiously waiting to use the terminal.

The express bus operators who are currently utilising the temporary bus terminal in Bandar Letat also wanted to move immediately to the integrated bus terminal for a more orderly operation and passengers’ convenience and comfort. -Bernama