Rotary Club brings free health services to rural folk in Baram

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town (RCMOT) recently organised its first medical mission to Ulu Teru in Tinjar, Baram to provide free health screenings for villagers there.

The mission, from June 22 to 24, saw a team of medical professionals from Miri Hospital and RCMOT members carry out a total of 547 screenings for villagers.

Club president Kenny Kong said the mission was to ease the burden of rural folk who often encounter difficulties in accessing medical services.

“Thus, instead of them coming out of the village and facing various logistics issues and high costs, we took the whole team to them,” he said.

Apart from free health checks, the team also provided other services such as cutting hair, traditional joint therapy and hygiene education for the children, Kong added.

“We are happy with the participation of our team members as they are using their professional skills, vocational skills and passion to serve the community, especially those who are in need.”