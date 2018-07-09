Sarawakians enjoying fruits of government policies for better quality life

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawakians ought to feel blessed with the benefits churned out by the state government policies toward a better quality of life,” said PBB Batu Kawah branch chief Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim.

“If there are those who are poor or experienced any disaster, the state government and the local community are always ready to lend a helping hand.

“However, if there are cases where the needy have not been identified, it is because we were not informed of them.

“But they will still receive assistance from kind Samaritans as well as the government if their condition is reported to the relevant authorities,” he said at the Majlis Ramah Tamah Gawai Raya at Kampung Telaga Air here on Saturday.

Ahmad, who is Padawan Municipal Council deputy chairman, called on the people to continue to maintain and strengthen tolerance towards one another in order to preserve the peace and unity of the multi-racial society in the state.

He pointed out that there were many examples that led to the destruction of a community such as what had taken place in Africa and Middle East where the people became refugees and were in starvation.

“Therefore, the spirit of sharing a multi-racial celebration among our people by visiting one another ought to be maintained.

“It is through this that we can foster friendship with each other and it will also indirectly eradicate prejudice or suspicions among the people,” he said.

The event was attended by more than 1,000 guests including former Malaysian High Commissioner in Brunei Tan Sri Jamil Johari and community leaders from 12 villagers around Telaga Air.