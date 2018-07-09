Sept 3 decision on Sabah CM tussle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here today fixed September 3 to deliver its ruling on a setting aside application by Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal against an originating summons (OS) by Sungai Sibuga Assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman, who sought a declaration that he (Musa) is a rightful Sabah Chief Minister.

Justice Datuk Yew Jen Kie reserved the date after allowing an application by Musa, who named The Head of State (TYT) and Shafie as first and second defendants, respectively in his OS, to get an extension of time to file his affidavit in reply.

In the proceedings today, lead counsel Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad, who represented Musa explained that his client requested extension of time on the grounds that Musa is abroad seeking medical attention and challenges of time differences to get notary public to Musa to get people to attest overseas affidavit.

Counsel Datuk Douglas Lind, who represented Shafie told the court that they raised no objection to the application of the extension of time even though they are ready to argue today.

Musa had filed the OS against TYT and Shafie on June 6 while Shafie’s application to strike out the OS was filed on June 28.

State counsels Dygku Fazidah Hatun Pg Bagul and Rafidah Maqbool acted for TYT while Tengku Fuad was assisted by counsel Suku Vanugopal.