Septuagenarian stabbed by octogenarian, in critical condition

KUCHING: A senior citizen was hospitalised yesterday in serious condition after he was stabbed by another elderly man at a commercial centre here yesterday.

According to witnesses, the incident happened around noon at an eatery in King Centre when the 73-year-old victim was approached by the suspect and stabbed in his lower abdomen with a sharp object.

Civil Defence Force personnel were summoned to the scene to aid the victim and later rushed him to Sarawak General Hospital.

It is learned that police detained the suspect, aged 86, shortly after the incident and seized from him the sharp object. The motive of the stabbing was unclear as the victim is said to not know the suspect.