Smooth election of leaders in DAP Sandakan AGM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Chairpersons, deputy chairpersons and other committee positions for seven branches of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sandakan were determined during its annual general meeting (AGM) held at Bandar Labuk Jaya at Mile 7 Labuk road here, yesterday.

DAP Sabah chairman Stephen Wong Tien Fatt was named chairman for DAP Singapore Road branch, with Chia Sak Ching as his deputy.

Tanjong Papat assemblyman Frankie Poon Ming Fung was named chairman of DAP Batu Sapi branch with Pang Tack Kong as deputy chairman.

DAP Karamunting branch will be led by chairman Max Million Lee Yun Vui and deputy chairman, Chu Woei Seong. DAP Bandar Kim Fung branch will be led by Chin Yee Kent as chairman and Wong Jih Yeong as deputy chairman.

Liew Chan Hang will be leading DAP Bandar Indah branch as chairman and Lu Kuei Ting as deputy chairman.

DAP Pekan Prima will be led by Soo Kin Yuen (chairman) and Chan Chao Chief @ Andrew (deputy chairman).

Elopura assemblyman, Calvin Chong Ket Kiun, was named chairman for DAP Elopura branch with Wong Sau Ming as deputy chairman.

The appointment of all the chairpersons proceeded smoothly with no objections from its members during the meeting which was launched by DAP Sabah secretary, Henry Shim.

The meeting also presented two proposals: firstly, for DAP Sandakan to fully support Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to lead the Sabah State Government as the Chief Minister; secondly, to fully support Stephen Wong as chairman of DAP Sabah, as Wong led nine representatives in the last general election to win three parliamentary seats and six state seats.