State govt to finance MCC city hall project — Abang Johari

MIRI: The Sarawak government will look for funds to finance the Miri City Council (MCC) city hall project.

In stating this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the grant would be the anniversary gift from the Sarawak government for the resort city in conjunction with its 13th anniversary.

Speaking at the 13th Miri City Day anniversary celebration at Meritz Hotel here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said he was aware that MCC had been dreaming of having a city hall as its new administration centre for many years.

Thus, he said the state government would look for funds to ensure that the city hall project could be realised within the next two years.

He believes that the city hall project will able to further enhance the image of Miri as the second city for Sarawak, thus continuing to provide the best city services for the people.

“This city hall project would be another new icon for Miri and this is my contribution to this city.

“I hope that you (MCC) will be able to celebrate the 15th Miri City anniversary celebration at the new city hall in the year of 2020.”

In addition to the city hall project, he also agreed to finance the giant lettering signage project for Miri which will be built on top of Canada Hill, which he described as a perfect place overlooking the whole city.

He also promised to provide funding for the city to improve its infrastructure, particularly the tourism facilities.

He admired the development in the city, which he said had been planned well and the concept was friendly to the environment as well as tourists.

He attributed the achievement to former chief minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam together with the team in Miri for their dedication and success in transforming Miri from a small fishing village into a beautiful and green resort city.

At the same time, he said the latest development of Miri Central Park at Marina Bay had added another beautiful landscape to the Miri riverside area.

Serving as the northern gateway for Sarawak, he said Miri is located strategically for tourists to explore the various natural wonders as well as to sample the different unique cultures from the lowlands of Sibuti areas, Limbang, Lawas, Marudi, Baram to the highlands of Bario and Ba Kelalan.

Thus, he wanted tourism operators here to further enhance their tourism packages through digital technology as well as using mobile digital payment via Sarawak Pay.

“In order to make Miri a liveable resort city, we must prioritise various aspects such as cleanliness and be creative in promoting the city via digital approach.

“I’m sure with support from information communication technology (ICT), more tourists will visit the city and its nearby areas.”

Later at the same function, he presented two special awards to Dr Chan and former Miri mayor Datuk Wee Han Wen for their contribution to the transformation of Miri City and MCC.

Also present were the Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Dr Chan, Miri mayor Adam Yii and other dignitaries.