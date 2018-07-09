SUPP surprised UPP reneged on MoU

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) was taken aback to learn that United People’s Party (UPP) would cease to honour what they pledged in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both parties as reported by the press.

Pointing out that there was simply no courtesy at all from UPP leaders to inform them about the decision, SUPP

secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting said: “The main objective for the MoU was to allow both SUPP and UPP to work together, with an ultimate aim for UPP to eventually unite under SUPP’s banner so as to promote political unity among Sarawak community to further strengthen Sarawak’s position in the Federation of Malaysia”.

In a short statement yesterday, Ting also said SUPP had learned something from this episode and would be very cautious in the future.

The MoU made between SUPP and UPP prior to the 14th general election was an affirmative response and commitment by both parties to the Sarawak Chinese community which had been appealing for more political representatives in the Sarawak state government, he pointed out.