Teras lauds UPP’s move to become independent party in S’wak

KUCHING: Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) lauded the move by United People’s Party (UPP) to become independent party in Sarawak.

Teras secretary general Banyi Beriak said it may be good idea for Teras and UPP to revisit the idea of merging again under an alliance that include State Reform Party (Star) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) as all of these local-based parties are not invited yet to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Teras and UPP assemblymen were at one time united in Teras in 2015 after they made the announcement on May 15 2015.

Altogether Teras ever recorded having 10 state and two parliamentary seats.

“We were once together after we made the announcement on May 15, 2015 when 11 elected representatives joined Teras. At that particular time one of them – the then Teras president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom – held a state and MP posts. And I think it is now is apt and timely Teras and UPP revisit the idea of convergence of mind,” Banyi said.

On another matter, Banyi said Teras grassroots members want their former president Mawan – the Pakan assemblyman – to rejoin the party.

Mawan is now in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

“If we are not invited by GPS to join its fold, then we have to consider other option including forming perhaps a new umbrella party called ‘Sarawak Baru’ I hope UPP, Star and PBDSB are receptive to the idea,” he said

Banyi said he has been a very busy man to ensure that all the 25 party divisions within the party have submitted their annual returns.

“This is to also to make sure that our political party formed in 2013 will be ready to take part in the upcoming Sarawak State Election which is due in September 2021,” he said.

Teras has never contest using its flag and logo. Teras was formed by members of the then Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP).

UPP said it is going for rebranding process and the MoU it signed with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) before the last parliamentary polls lapsed automatically when Sarawak government pulled out of Barisan Nasional (BN). However UPP is silent on how would the MoU affects both parties and new GPS coalition.