Sarawak 

Two seriously injured in head-on collision

One of the injured victims was rushed to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.

MIRI: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle they were travelling in collided with another motorcycle near KM14 Lambir around 2am yesterday.

It is believed that both victims who were in the 20s were travelling from the direction of Miri to Lambir while the other motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction when they collided head-on at KM14.

The impact caused both men to be thrown off their bike, causing them to sustain serious injuries.

