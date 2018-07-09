Use your association to interact, care for one another — Awang Tengah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Lawas folks who work and stay in Kuching are urged to use the Persatuan Anak Jati Lawas as a platform to interact, communicate and care about one another while away from home.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said that the move may be due to work transfer, education or seeking medical care.

“As our population grows, we need to keep up the spirit of being a tightly knit community.

“Those who have been in Kuching long can help those who just relocate to adjust to the different lifestyle as well as during the passing of a fellow folk,” he said at the association’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering here yesterday.

Aside from that, he urged them to do well or succeed in their endeavours so that they can give back to the community.

He suggested that each family set a target that their children successfully complete their studies to university level.

“If they can’t do well academically, they should take up skills training as this will ensure them a better future,” he said.

Awang Tengah revealed that the State government was focusing of industrial development in Lawas which would require new technology and skilled manpower, and also the oil and gas industry.

Also present at the function were association chairman Salim Agas and Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong.