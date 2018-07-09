Warisan promises bright future for Sabah – VK Liew

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law), Datuk Liew Vui Keong, has promised a brighter future for Sabah under the State Government led by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

He said, the new State Government would ensure the rights due to Sabah were returned, in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I hope the people will be confident that the State Government led by Warisan will create a bright future for Sabah,” Liew said.

Liew said this when gracing the 70th anniversary celebration of Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah on Saturday.

Liew, who is also the legal advisor of the association, said, some old and obsolete Malaysian laws have become irrelevant in the 21st century. He said, amendments ought to be made on existing laws to keep up with the times, particularly in our multicultural country.

“My job as the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) is to assist the government in amending obsolete laws and formulate new provisions that are relevant.”

Liew also called for unity among the Chinese community at the event.

Meanwhile, Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah president, Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen, hoped that her members would continue to unite and contribute to the association.

She said the association have organized various activities, including mid-autumn festival celebration, Chinese New Year celebration, presentation of academic excellence awards to members’ children, as well as encouraging youths to participate in the World Youth Congress of Jiangmen.

She added that the sixth World Youth Congress of Jiangmen would be held at Los Angeles, USA on November 2 and 3 this year and hoped that more participants would sign up for the event.

The anniversary celebration was attended by guests from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

Also present were Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, Junz Wong, Kota Kinabalu member of parliament, Chan Foong Hin, Luyang assemblyman, Phoong Jin Zhe, Likas assemblyman, Tan Lee Fatt, Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah life honorary president, Datin Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui, and life honorary president, Henry Kong.