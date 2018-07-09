Your Eyes gives free spectacles at new branch

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A local optical shop, Your Eyes is giving a three-day special offer until July 10 in conjunction with the opening of its fourth branch at Emart Riam yesterday.

Single vision spectacles are on offer at RM88 and multifocal spectacles are RM278 inclusive of good quality frame and multicoated lenses.

Blincon CC coloured contact lenses are selling for RM20 per box and two boxes of Blincon BB are offered at RM80.

The optical shop is also giving away 20 pairs of spectacles per day as one of the opening specials. Just fill in a form published in The Borneo Post’s classifieds page to get your free pair of spectacles.