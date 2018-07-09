Sarawak 

Your Eyes gives free spectacles at new branch

The official opening of Your Eyes’ new branch at Emart Riam.

MIRI: A local optical shop, Your Eyes is giving a three-day special offer until July 10 in conjunction with the opening of its fourth branch at Emart Riam yesterday.

Single vision spectacles are on offer at RM88 and multifocal spectacles are RM278  inclusive of good quality frame and multicoated lenses.

Opening specials at Your Eyes.

Blincon CC coloured contact lenses are selling for RM20 per box and two boxes of Blincon BB are offered at RM80.

The optical shop is also giving away 20 pairs of spectacles per day as one of the opening specials. Just fill in a form published in The Borneo Post’s classifieds page to get your free pair of spectacles.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.