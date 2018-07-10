102 villages in Bawang Assan receive RM508,000 in MRP grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A total of 102 longhouses including kampungs in the Bawang Assan constituency have received Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants amounting to RM508,000.

Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh handed over the grants recently.

Present were United People’s Party (UPP) Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling, Temenggong Stanley Geramong and Pemanca James Semilan.

In his address at the presentation ceremony of the MRP grants, Wong, who is also the Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, expressed his appreciation to all residents and community leaders in the constituency for giving their strong support to Dato Andrew Wong during the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9.

“Though our candidate did not win, I wish to express gratitude to all these voters for the support given to him (Andrew).”

He also announced that he had received an allocation of RM5 million recently for Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to build roads, for upgrading of drainage, pontoon and electricity facility in Bawang Assan constituency.

“These projects will be carried out by the Public Works Department, Sibu Rural District Council and Sesco to ensure implementation and completion according to procedures and regulations stipulated,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Wong, who is also the president of UPP, said UPP would support every effort of the state and federal governments to continue development projects in Sarawak.

He said UPP as an independent party would continue to be a friendly party with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“UPP will function as a united multi-racial party with integrity towards development and prosperity of the people.

“We will support all efforts of the state government headed by Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to take back the rights of Sarawak, especially the oil and gas, and to seek for more development funds for Sarawak,” Wong, who is also the Second Finance Minister, added.