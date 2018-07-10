400 runners raise fund to upgrade school

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The ‘School Book Run SMK TT 2018’ run organised by the parent-teacher association (PTA) of SMK Taman Tunku on Sunday saw over 400 participants take part to raise money towards upgrading the school’s infrastructure and facilities.

PTA chairman Daniel Philip Munyi, who flagged off the event, expressed his gratitude to the students, parents, teachers and members of the public who turned up to support the charity run.

“Apart from raising funds for the school, the event also offers a great opportunity to foster good ties while promoting physical fitness through recreational activity,” he said.

Daniel added that although the main objective of the charity run was to raise money for the PTA to finance the upgrading of the school’s infrastructure and facilities, they also received donations of books from participants which will be donated to a selected orphanage.

The run was divided into five categories – 10KM Men’s Open, 10KM Women’s Open, 5KM Boys’ Open, 5KM Girls’ Open, and 4KM Fun Run.

Also present at the event were principal Tang Cheng Mun, PTA members as well as school staffers.